BOSTON (WHDH) - When the warmer weather arrives, many flock to Boston Common to soak up the sun, and that includes unusual rodents.

Self-proclaimed squirrel whisperer, Bradley Salmanac, spotted a rare albino squirrel on Wednesday wandering around the Public Garden area.

Salmanac called the little critter “Steve” and stopped to feed it nuts.

Steve, the Albino Squirrel of the Boston Public Garden, should really start charging 1 nut for every photo @universalhub #stevealbino pic.twitter.com/VAMAgX6h8I — Brad Squirrels (@bradleysalmanac) May 16, 2017

