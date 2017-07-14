Rare mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus found in Maine man

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is asking residents to take precautions after a man was diagnosed with a rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

According to the Maine CDC, the Kennebec County man showed symptoms of Jamestown Canyon virus as early as June. State epidemiologist Siiri Bennett tells the Morning Sentinel this may be the first ever reported case of the virus in Maine.

Jamestown Canyon virus cases have never resulted in death, and the virus itself is relatively rare — with only 31 cases reported nationwide over a 14-year period.

Like other diseases contracted from mosquitoes, symptoms include fever, neck stiffness and body aches. Bennett says the virus also can result in meningitis and encephalitis and is similar to the flu.

