Rare mosquito-borne virus reported in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents have another mosquito-borne virus to be concerned about.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says it’s identified the first case of Jamestown Canyon virus this season.

Health officials say a resident from Hanover tested positive for the virus, which has the potential to cause serious health complications.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the virus is rare.

It has been found before in New Hampshire and Maine but there have been only about 50 human cases identified in the U.S. since 2000.

Like West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, the virus is spread by mosquitoes. It circulates widely across North America, primarily between deer and mosquitoes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)