A rare whale spotting off the coast of Southwest California.

There were two groups of Baird’s Beaked Whales.

Biologists say these whales are normally spotted well off the shore and that chances of seeing them are typically slim.

Officials say they believe the whales were following food like squid and they can swim in close because the water is still deep near shore.

