Rat infestation shuts down Belmont playground

BELMONT, Mass. (WHDH) — A playground in Belmont has been shut down due to an infestation of rats.

The Joey’s Park playground was built by volunteers and is located next to the Winn Brook Elementary School. Residents said a parent found rat holes throughout the playground.

“The tunnels were spotted, so obviously they’ve found there’s a rat problem because they’ve closed the playground,” said Harvey Kaufman.

Cheryl Morrissey said she is surprised by the news but that rats in Belmont are not a new problem.

“The high school has always had issues, over here they’ve had issues in the past. So now, obviously, I don’t know why it’s back again,” said Morrissey.

The cause of the rat infestation is unknown. Officials said the playground will reopen as soon as possible.

