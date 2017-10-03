Read a Las Vegas police officer’s emotional account of a difficult day

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A Facebook post from a Las Vegas police officer has caught the attention of tens of thousands online after his emotional response and unique perspective into a tragic day.

The officer said he was about 7 hours into his shift when he received the first radio calls of an active shooter.

“Then while I’m sitting there eating my much-anticipated Chipotle on my lunch break, radio broadcast… active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.”

The post, which has received more than 100,000 reactions and 75,000 shares, details the next of what turned to be out an 18.5-hour shift — false reports, frustrated tourists, coming across terrified families sheltered in bathrooms, and the pain of losing a member of the force.

The officer ended his post with a plea for people to put aside their differences and stand united to honor victims and their families.

You can read his full post below.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)