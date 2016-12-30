Reading Police searching for armed robbery suspect

READING, MA (WHDH) - Reading Police are asking the public for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened last night around 8 p.m. at JK’s Market on Main St.

The suspect entered the market, showed a black hunting knife and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11.

Reading Police are investigating whether the robbery is connected to another robbery at P&S Convenience on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 781-944-1212.

