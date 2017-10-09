SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A real estate developer and his partner have offered to buy a mural featuring a Chinese character from a Dr. Seuss book after it was deemed offensive.

The mural inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum in Massachusetts features illustrations from the author’s first children’s book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”

The museum said the mural will be replaced after three authors said it contains a “jarring racial stereotype.” The developers on Saturday offered to buy it.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)