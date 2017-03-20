‘Real Housewives’ cast member linked to double murder investigation

PATERSON, N.J. (WHDH) — A cast member from the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” is being linked to a double murder investigation in the state.

Police said two men were killed in a car that was registered to Kim DePaola. The two men were shot in the head and their bodies were left to burn inside the torched car.

Police said Aaron Anderson, a friend of DePaola’s son, had recently been driving the car. Officials are now investigating to see if nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects running away from the car.

DePaola and her son sent condolences to the victims’ families on social media.

