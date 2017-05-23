Recall of stove tied to plumber’s electrocution death

The recall is for Blomberg and Summit electric ranges, which the commission says can become energized, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards. The recall notice states a screw wasn’t installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing.
The announcement references the August 18, 2016, death of 52-year-old plumber David Dufresne Jr., who “came in contact with an energized range and a grounded object” while he was installing a dishwasher.
The stoves are described as Blomberg BERU 24200 SS, BERU 24100 SS and Summit CLRE24 24-inch wide freestanding glass top electric ranges that were sold in stainless steel and black.
