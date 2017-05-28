Cordless electric lawn mowers recalled after some caught fire

A cordless electric lawn mower made by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has been recalled due to fire hazard.

The circuit board in the mower can short circuit causing it to catch fire.

The firm says there have been twelve reported incidents with the mower, five of which the mower caught fire.

The mower had been sold at several retailers like Lowe’s and Amazon between May 2014 through July 2016.

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading advises all users to stop using the mower immediately and contact the company for a free repair.

