Receiving calls from your own phone number? Don’t answer!

(WHDH) — Have you been getting incoming calls from your own phone number? If so, don’t answer!

A new scam has popped up, where people using your number call and claim your wireless account has been “flagged for security” and then ask for your social security number.

KCBD-TV reports that the scam is affecting AT&T and Verizon customers. The news outlet says people on social media have also reported phishing attempts.

Authentic wireless providers will never call and ask for your social security number, according to the report.

To file a complaint with the FCC, click here.

