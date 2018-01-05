(WHDH) — A recent E. coli outbreak is now being linked to romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control say nearly 60 people have been sickened by a dangerous strain of E. coli over the past seven weeks.

Five people in the United States have been hospitalized and one person has died.

One person has also died in Canada.

In the United States, infections have been seen in thirteen states since last November, including Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Health officials are still investigating the outbreaks, but Consumer Reports is recommending people stop eating romaine lettuce until the source is identified.

