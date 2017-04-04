Recklessness was a factor in Falmouth crash that killed two teens

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Crash reconstruction experts and investigators say recklessness on the road factored into a deadly crash in Falmouth.

Falmouth High School hockey players James Lavin and Owen Higgins were killed in December while driving home from practice.

An investigation found that the car was moving at a high rate of speed, passed another car illegally on a double yellow and lost control before hitting a tree.

Authorities also say both teens tested positive for THC, commonly found in marijuana.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)