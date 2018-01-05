Record-breaking flooding and frozen streets prompt evacuations through South Shore

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Record-breaking flooding, frozen and impassable roads and severe water damage have caused evacuations throughout the coastal towns of MA.

Areas in Marshfield, Hull and other South Shore towns look like ice rinks due to the flooding caused by the nor’easter Thursday and the arctic temperatures on Friday. The ice in some neighborhoods is now several feet deep.

The ferry in Hingham is still not running for the time being as the dock is encased in ice and damaged. MBTA officials said they hope to have it repaired by the middle of next week.

Just a reminder, the Hingham Commuter Ferry remains closed with dock damage. @MBTA is running these buses to/from Hingham Shipyard to West Hingam Commuter raii station. pic.twitter.com/JGSVQX7o00 — Sgt. Steven Dearth (@SgtDearthHPD) January 5, 2018

A resident in Hull said she has to get 5 feet of water pumped out of her basement. Another resident told 7News, “I was talking to my sister when all of a sudden I went, ‘I have to go, water is coming in!’”

Marshfield Police said they had a high of 2,200 homes without power during the storm and assisted in about 20 high-water rescues.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)