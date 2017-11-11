Record cold, bitter wind chill and some sun

BOSTON (WHDH) - Record-cold temperatures are possible late Friday night into early Saturday as a cold front pushes arctic air into Massachusetts.
A wind advisory was in place across the Bay State until 6 p.m. on Friday. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were recorded in some areas.
Wind chills dipped into the single digits overnight as bitter winds beared down on the region.
Temperatures fell below freezing overnight. 7’s Chris Lambert is forecasting a high of 22 degrees come daybreak on Saturday.
The previous low for Nov. 11 was set back in 1901, when temperatures fell to 24 degrees. Worcester is expected to see temperatures in the mid-teens. Worcester’s record is 14 degrees, set in 1956.
Sunshine will push temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s on Sunday.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)