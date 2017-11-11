Record cold, bitter wind chill and some sun

BOSTON (WHDH) - Record-cold temperatures are possible late Friday night into early Saturday as a cold front pushes arctic air into Massachusetts.

A wind advisory was in place across the Bay State until 6 p.m. on Friday. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were recorded in some areas.

Wind chills dipped into the single digits overnight as bitter winds beared down on the region.

Temperatures fell below freezing overnight. 7’s Chris Lambert is forecasting a high of 22 degrees come daybreak on Saturday.

The previous low for Nov. 11 was set back in 1901, when temperatures fell to 24 degrees. Worcester is expected to see temperatures in the mid-teens. Worcester’s record is 14 degrees, set in 1956.

Sunshine will push temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s on Sunday.

Thank You! to all who have served… wish the Veteran's Day Parade forecast was warmer, but at least we have sunny skies! pic.twitter.com/DmnnhVaqyP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 11, 2017

Cold and breezy this morning, but a diminishing wind midday/afternoon with lots of sun. #7news pic.twitter.com/jkINmvSQNG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 11, 2017

Back to back records fall in Boston as bitter air settles in. Cold today, but lots of sun and lighter winds. pic.twitter.com/UEZpTm4Yn3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 11, 2017

Boston breaks back to back records. 24 before midnight last night breaks yesterday’s cold record. 23 degrees this AM is now today’s new record, breaking the 24 set back in 1901. — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 11, 2017

