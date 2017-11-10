Record cold, bitter wind chill for start of weekend

(WHDH) — Record-cold temperatures are possible late Friday night into early Saturday as a cold front pushes arctic air into Massachusetts.

A wind advisory is in place across the Bay State until 6 p.m. on Friday. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph have been recorded in some areas.

Wind chills will dip into the single digits overnight as bitter winds bear down on the region.

Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight. 7’s Chris Lambert is forecasting a high of 22 degrees come daybreak on Saturday.

The previous low for Nov. 11 was set back in 1901, when temperatures fell to 24 degrees. Worcester is expected to see temperatures in the mid-teens. Worcester’s record is 14 degrees, set in 1956.

Sunshine will push temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s on Sunday.

Record cold tonight in Boston. May even challenge today's record of 25 by midnight too. #7news pic.twitter.com/YwQONFkRlx — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 10, 2017

