BOSTON (WHDH) — Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States, including Massachusetts, where arctic air is expected to grip the state through next week.
Boston had record cold Thursday with the highs coming in at 12 degrees. The coldest temperature on record is back in 1924 at 18 degrees.
Worcester also had record cold with a high of 6 degrees, breaking a previous record set back in 1976.
Officials warned of hypothermia and frostbite as frigid temperatures settle in.
Most of Massachusetts was under a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in some places.
Another wind chill advisory will go in effect Thursday night until 6 a.m. Friday for part of the Bay State.
Bay Staters are urged to limit time spent outdoors, bring animals inside and to dress in layers.
Wind chill advisories or warnings are also in effect for many other areas in New England.
Meteorologist Wren Clair says wind chills in many areas Thursday will make temperatures feel below zero during the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Dangerous cold is expected overnight Thursday into Friday with wind chills plummeting to -20 degrees in some areas.
As a storm develops offshore, snow could fall across Southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon and evening. Meterologist Chris Lambert says parts of Cape Cod could see up to five inches of snow.
Temperatures are not expected to climb out of the teens until next Wednesday. New Year’s Day could bring one of the top four coldest mornings on record.
