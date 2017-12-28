BOSTON (WHDH) — Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States, including Massachusetts, where arctic air is expected to grip the state through next week.

Boston had record cold Thursday with the highs coming in at 12 degrees. The coldest temperature on record is back in 1924 at 18 degrees.

Worcester also had record cold with a high of 6 degrees, breaking a previous record set back in 1976.

12 in Boston and 6 in Worcester, good enough for a record cold high temp for the date. #7news pic.twitter.com/mfPAn1DKer — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 28, 2017

Officials warned of hypothermia and frostbite as frigid temperatures settle in.

RELATED: Don’t let frostbite or hypothermia surprise you! Here’s what to watch out for

Most of Massachusetts was under a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in some places.

As if the cold temps weren't bad enough, we've got some very blustery winds to add even more of a frigid factor. Careful in this cold, and limit time outdoors! #7News pic.twitter.com/B2budwHc9l — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Wind chill still below 0 across the board. Coldest in the Worcester Hills. #7news pic.twitter.com/bUJQssqqds — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 28, 2017

Another wind chill advisory will go in effect Thursday night until 6 a.m. Friday for part of the Bay State.

Another Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight NW of Boston, with dangerous cold tonight still in place throughout the Bay State. #7News pic.twitter.com/fRkT01zT10 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Bay Staters are urged to limit time spent outdoors, bring animals inside and to dress in layers.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are also in effect for many other areas in New England.

Meteorologist Wren Clair says wind chills in many areas Thursday will make temperatures feel below zero during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Brutal cold sticks around today, tonight & tomorrow. Plan ahead, and bundle up! #7News pic.twitter.com/XIkN6cYLBJ — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 28, 2017

Dangerous cold is expected overnight Thursday into Friday with wind chills plummeting to -20 degrees in some areas.

As a storm develops offshore, snow could fall across Southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon and evening. Meterologist Chris Lambert says parts of Cape Cod could see up to five inches of snow.

Close pass with storm Saturday afternoon/night… big fluff factor with this, so just a touch more moisture would bump these #s up. Thinking South Coast/Cape/Islands pick up at least a few fluffy inches. pic.twitter.com/VecJLqjMV3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 28, 2017

Temperatures are not expected to climb out of the teens until next Wednesday. New Year’s Day could bring one of the top four coldest mornings on record.

Uh oh, why am I showing you this graphic? We'll likely start 2018 with a top 4 coldest January 1st mornings in Boston's recorded history. pic.twitter.com/xfNBM9j7oK — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 28, 2017

For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)