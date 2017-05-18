Record heat possible in Boston on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday will mark the second day in a row of 90-degree weather in Boston.

The “overachieving” air mass could bring record-breaking heat and unhealthy ozone levels, according the 7Weather team’s latest forecast.

7’s Jeremy Reiner says temperatures could hit 98 degrees in Boston. The previous May high of 97 degrees was set back in 1880, 7’s Chris Lambert noted.

96-98 this afternoon in Boston. Could tie/break all time May record of 97 set way, way, way back in 1880. #7news pic.twitter.com/ih7NYE6drM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 18, 2017

On Wednesday, Worcester had record-breaking heat at 87 degrees and Boston tied its previous record of 92 degrees.

Despite the sweltering conditions, cooler days are on the horizon. Temperatures are expected to be more seasonal this weekend with highs in 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

