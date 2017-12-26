Record-setting Christmas storm buries city in snow

(WHDH) — A Christmas storm that swept across the Midwest and the Northeast brought record snowfall to Erie, Pennsylvania.

The storm dumped 34 inches of snow at Erie Airport on Christmas Day. The previous record was 8.1 inches, set back in 2002, according to the Weather Channel.

Check out one neighborhood that was left completely buried in the video below:

Snow started falling in the area on Christmas Eve and continued on Monday, pushing Erie’s snow total to a whopping 55 inches.

More snow is moving into the region, according to forecasters.

One Erie resident’s dog, Oakley, couldn’t resist playing in the snow. Watch the 2-year-old German shepherd play in the video below:

