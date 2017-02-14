LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court records say a man accused of buying high-powered rifles used in the San Bernardino terror attack has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges.

The documents released Tuesday say Enrique Marquez Jr. has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and one other charge.

Prosecutors say Marquez acknowledged plotting with Syed Rizwan Farook in 2011 and 2012 to massacre college students and gun down motorists on a gridlocked freeway. Those attacks never occurred.

Authorities said Marquez purchased the guns used by Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, in the Dec. 2, 2015, attack in which 14 people were killed at a public health agency event before the suspects died in a gunfight with police.

