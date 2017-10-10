Records: Teen charged in crash that killed Somerville officer was cited 3 times in 2017

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Driving records show that a teenager charged in a crash that resulted in the death of an off-duty Somerville police officer over the weekend already had three citations in 2017.

Michael Ricci, 18, of Burlington, was arrested in connection with a crash on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire on Sunday morning. Witnesses say he was drag racing when he lost control of his Mercedes, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck 55-year-old Louis Remigio.

Remigio, who was on a motorcycle, was taken to an area hospital. He passed away Monday night.

Ricci was cited for driving without a registration in September, speeding in August, and a surchargeable accident in July, according to Registry of Motor Vehicle records.

The teenager was ordered held on $10,000 bail, which he later posted. He’s due in court later this month.

Ricci faces reckless driving charges. It’s not clear if additional charges will be filed.

