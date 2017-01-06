Red Cross issuing urgent call for blood donations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood donations due to what it calls a “severe winter blood shortage.”

Officials at the American Red cross say they received 37,000 fewer donations during the holidays than what was needed. Additionally, weather impacted nearly 100 scheduled blood drives.

The Red Cross says it is partnering with Dunkin Donuts to reward donors for blood donations. Blood drives throughout the region will hand out $5 gift cards for donating.

Officials encourage blood donors to make an appointment now. Donors can use the free Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A blood drive is happening Friday at the Massachusetts State House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

