Red panda named Sunny disappears from zoo enclosure

NORFOLK, Va. (WHDH) – Zookeepers in Norfolk are searching for a missing red panda.

“Sunny” was last seen Monday when the Virgina Zoo closed.

Workers are using thermal cameras to look for her. They hope she is somewhere inside the zoo, but neighbors have been warned to avoid contact with her.

According to the zoo, red pandas are not aggressive, but their behavior can be unpredictable.

The panda’s sudden disappearance is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)