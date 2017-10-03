Red Sox-Astros pitching matchups for opening games of ALDS announced

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will turn to ace pitcher Chris Sale on Thursday when they kick off postseason play against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Sale, a Cy Young Award candidate who fanned a whopping 308 batters in 32 regular season starts, will be opposed by Houston’s Justin Verlander in Game 1.

Manager John Farrell told reporters on Tuesday that 17-game winner Drew Pomeranz will be on the hill for Game 2 on Friday. Dallas Keuchel is slated to pitch for the Astros.

First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. Game 2 will get underway at 2:05 p.m.

The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park on Sunday for Game 3 of the best of five series. It’s not clear who will pitch for Boston.

The Red Sox defeated the Astros on Saturday to secure an AL East division crown for the second year in a row.

