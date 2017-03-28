BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at a Boston school received a Red Sox surprise on Monday.

The Red Sox are visiting classrooms to hand out more than 40,000 hats, as a part of the program “Calling All Kids.”

The goal of the program is to connect baseball to the next generation of fans.

The Red Sox president added that every child in Boston should have a Red Sox hat.

The Sox teamed up with Jet Blue and Mayor Marty Walsh to hand out the hats to students and teachers.

Wally the Green Monster and his sister Tessie made a stop at Hennigan Elementary School in Jamaica Plain.

Mayor Walsh says it makes a huge difference.

