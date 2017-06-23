Red Sox claim Fister off waivers, and he will start Sunday

BOSTON (AP) – The Red Sox have claimed right hander Doug Fister off waivers in a move to provide depth to a rotation that has struggled with injuries.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced the move Friday. Manager John Farrell said Fister is slated to make his first start in Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. Boston is hoping he can provide help with starters Steven Wright out for the season after left knee surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez rehabilitating a right knee injury.

Fister, 33, was released from his minor league contract with the Angels at his request on Thursday. He was pitching with their Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City, but had a clause in his deal to opt out if he wasn’t added to the major league roster by June 21.

He spent the 2016 season with the Astros, going 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA.

