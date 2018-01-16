Red Sox commentator Jerry Remy finishes cancer treatments

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox television commentator Jerry Remy said Tuesday morning that he has completed his cancer treatments.

In what was a grueling, monthslong process that dated back to June 2017, Remy announced on Twitter that his surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation for lung cancer have come to an end.

Remy thanked his oncology team at Massachusetts General Hospital and offered support for his co-patients.

“Now a little time to gain strength and down to the Fort. Go Pats,” Remy said.

The 64-year-old NESN broadcaster was diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time in the middle of last year’s baseball season.

It started in June with surgery chemo and 5 weeks of radiation. It ended today. Finished. Thanks to the team at MGH and the support I got from many people. To my co-patients stay strong. Now a little time to gain strength and down to the Fort. Go Pats !https://t.co/nZBLSVt3Rj pic.twitter.com/4yjqokjkGp — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) January 16, 2018

