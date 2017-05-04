Red Sox fan permanently banned from Fenway after using racial slur

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Red Sox fan found himself permanently banned from Fenway Park after the team said he used a racial slur during Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Calvin Hennick said he was at the game Tuesday with his son and father-in-law. After a Kenyan woman sang the national anthem, Hennick said the man sitting next to him leaned over and used the N-word to describe her singing.

Hennick said he reported the incident to an usher, who had the man ejected from the ballpark. The Red Sox said the man was later told he was “no longer welcome at Fenway Park.”

This is the second reported act of racism in two days at Fenway Park. Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was taunted with racial slurs during Monday’s game; that fan was never identified.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the punishment was appropriate and called it “unbelievable” that the man would use that kind of language in front of children. He and former Mayor Ray Flynn were both quick to say that this kind of behavior does not have to define Boston.

“This is not who we are as a city,” said Flynn. “As the mayor said, we’re better than this.”

