Red Sox fans reacting to racist comments at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - When Baltimore Orioles center fielder, Adam Jones, took the plate at the top of the first inning Tuesday night, he got a standing ovation at Fenway and beyond.

Watching the game at a nearby bar, Red Sox fans got on their feet.

“The people who realized stood up and cheered for him,” said fan Anthony Cataldo.

The act of respect comes one day after Jones says Fenway fans yelled racial slurs at him while playing in Boston’s ballpark.

An action Baystate leaders were quick to condemn.

“It’s disrespectful,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “I’m sad at the fact that it happened. You know a ball player comes to Boston to play baseball not to be yelled at.”

“There is no place in Massachusetts, there is no place in Boston, there is no place anywhere,” said Governor Charlie Baker, “for that kind of language or that kind of behavior.”

And with their cheers, fans hope they are sending a message that hate won’t be tolerated.

“I think it was good to put our best foot forward,” said fan Ryan Murphy.

“In a way we redeemed ourselves,” said UMass Dartmouth student, Jon Houk, “but nothing can take back what happened yesterday. It’s nice to show we have a humane side.”

