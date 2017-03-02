Red Sox have ‘serious concern’ about David Price’s sore elbow

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox reportedly have “serious concern” after ace pitcher David Price was scratched from a spring training start due to soreness in his throwing arm.

The team scratched Price from a scheduled start Sunday due to left elbow soreness. ESPN’s Jim Bowden reported that the injury is more extensive than it had been in the past, saying that Price could be a candidate for Tommy John Surgery.

If Price is forced to undergo the procedure, he would likely miss the entire 2017 season.

The former Cy Young Award winner signed a seven-year deal worth $217 million last winter.

Price underwent an MRI and will seek a second opinion with Dr. James Andrews.

