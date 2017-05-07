Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez raises money for underprivileged children, families

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox star Pedro Martinez returned to Boston Saturday to host a charity event with his wife Carolina at Fenway Park.

“Feast 45″ featured a gathering of Boston’s top chefs to raise money for underprivileged children and families.

The Pedro Martinez charity has been operating for 15 years. The baseball legend spoke at the event about the importance of giving back.

“We just want to give those kids an opportunity to be another person like me. Someone that excels, that has success, that yes, I came over from a very poor community,” Martinez said. “Because of the opportunity I got through baseball, I am able to do these things, and I want to just relate the message to everybody else.”

Martinez also says he’s thankful for the constant support from fans and the Boston community.

