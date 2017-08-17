Red Sox owner John Henry leading effort to change name of Yawkey Way

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is leading an effort to change the name of an iconic street that runs just outside the walls of Fenway Park.

The team confirmed to 7News that Henry hopes to change the name of Yawkey Way because he’s “haunted” by the racist legacy of former owner Tom Yawkey.

Yawkey owned the team from 1933 to 1976. Henry bought the club from his widow Jean Yawkey in 2002.

Henry’s desire to change the street name comes as racial tensions run high following a deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white nationalists rally.

Yawkey owned the team during a period of more than a decade in which teams across the league started to integrate their rosters with African American ballplayers. The Red Sox were the last team to do so, and now Henry wants to distance himself from the past.

Yawkey Way is a public street, therefore the city of Boston would have to approve any name change.

