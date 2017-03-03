Red Sox pitcher David Price does not need elbow surgery, reports say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox got some good news on Friday. Ace pitcher David Price will not need to undergo surgery on his sore throwing arm, according to multiple reports.

The team scratched Price from a scheduled start Sunday due to left elbow soreness. ESPN reported on Thursday that the team had “serious concern” about the injury.

John Farrell confirmed Friday that Price is expected to avoid surgery.

The All-Star pitcher is expected to miss 7-10 days before being evaluated again.

