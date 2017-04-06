Red Sox place 2 key players on bereavement list

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) – The Red Sox will be without a pair of key players Friday afternoon when they open up a four-game weekend series in Detroit.

Manager John Farrell will be without reliever Matt Barnes and shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Both have been placed on the bereavement list for a death in each player’s family.

Right-hander Noe Ramirez has been called up to replace Barnes, and infielder Marco Hernandez has been called up to fill Bogaerts’ spot.

Barnes is slated to rejoin the team Sunday, with Bogaerts back available on Monday.

Those absences are in addition to a sick bug that’s been going around the clubhouse. Brock Holt, Mookie Betts and Robbie Ross all sat out Wednesday’s game due to illness. Betts will travel to Detroit, but is still experiencing symptoms. Farrell said both he and Ross are “tentative” for Friday.

Farrell said knuckleballer Steven Wright (13-6 in 2016) will make his first start of the season in the series opener. He will be followed by Rodriguez, Rick Porcello and Chris Sale.

There was some good news on the injury front, though.

Farrell said lefty Drew Pomeranz, who went on the 10-day disabled list March 30 with a left forearm flexor strain, is slated to make his season debut at home Tuesday against Baltimore.

In addition, David Price (left elbow strain) was able to throw Thursday before the rain started and got in some distance throwing on Wednesday. He will resume his throwing program in Detroit.

