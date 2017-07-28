Red Sox place David Price on DL after elbow issues resurface, report says

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have placed starting pitcher David Price on the disabled list after an elbow issue that plagued him in spring training flared up again.

Price, who was slated to start at Fenway Park on Friday night, has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, CSNNE.com’s Evan Drellich reports.

The 31-year-old lefty has been under scrutiny in recent weeks after a reported confrontation with Hall of Famer and NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley on a team flight.

Numerous reports stated that Price cursed at Eckersley for making a critical remark during a game broadcast. Some called for fans at Fenway to “boo” Price when he took the mound against the Kansas City Royals.

Price made his season debut on May 29 following a lengthy stint on the disabled list at the beginning of the season. He is 5-3 this year with a 3.82 ERA.

