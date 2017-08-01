Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on disabled list

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that they have placed veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list.

The team says Pedroia, 33, is battling knee inflamation.

Right-handed pitcher Addison Reed was added to the active 25-man roster in place of Pedroia.

Pedroia leads the Red Sox this season with a .307 batting average.

