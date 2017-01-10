Red Sox players participate in local teen’s ‘Gastro-Paresis Pie Face Challenge’

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - One Lynn teenager has come up with his own version of the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise money and awareness for a rare stomach disease.

The campaign is called the “Gastro-Paresis Pie Face Challenge.” The rare disease does not allow the stomach to empty itself.

As part of the challenge, participants have to smash a pie in his or her face, donate a dollar to the charity and challenge friends to do the same.

Red Sox Pitcher David Price even participated in the fundraiser and challenged teammate Brock Holt.

The campaign is already getting a following online.

