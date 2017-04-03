Red Sox ready for Monday’s home opener at Fenway park

BOSTON (WHDH) - In recent history, this doesn’t happen often.

In fact, it has been 7 years, but Opening Day for the Red Sox is here at Fenway Park.

For Rick Porcello, this Opening Day means something more.

It is his first Opening Day start since high school, and his first since winning the American League Cy Young Award last season.

“It’s a big day,” said Porcello. It’s kind of everything. The start of spring. The start of baseball season. I always look forward to Opening Day. Getting back on the field.

Chris Sale will make his first start in game two on Wednesday. But after that, the starting line up lacks depth.

David Price is on the disabled list.

Manager John Farrell said there is a void but others will step up.

The Red Sox are ready for this journey to begin and hopefully go all the way to the postseason.

“The first day of hopefully a 7 month journey is going to begin,” said manager John Farrell. “And the twists and turns we are going to go through, you look forward to how we are going to respond to those challenges as a group. That’s where it comes back to knowing how much each and every player cares for one another in that clubhouse.”

