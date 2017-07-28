Red Sox second-baseman, Dustin Pedroia, worked with little league team in Lynn on Friday

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox second baseman, worked with a little league team in Lynn on Friday morning.

The team, the Wyoma Red Sox, won the experience after submitting a video that showed their passion for baseball.

In the video, the players pretended they could barely play and needed help from a pro.

“We had to pretend to not hit the ball, so our best hitters pretended not to hit the ball so Dustin would think we needed his help,” one of the players said.

The team’s video got more than 10,000 votes online.

Pedroia said he had a great time working with the little league team.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)