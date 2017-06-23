Red Sox set to retire David Ortiz’s iconic No. 34

BOSTON (WHDH) - On and off the field, David Ortiz won the hearts of Red Sox Nation, leading the team to three world titles in his 13 seasons in Boston. On Friday night, his number 34 will be immortalized.

In 2004, his clutch hitting helped bring an end to the so-called “curse” and delivered the city’s first World Series title in 86 years.

But Ortiz was also a dedicated philanthropist and a passionate Bostonian. Just days after the Marathon bombing, Big Papi hit it out of the park with a powerful message about his home.

Ortiz’s number will be retired Friday night before the Red Sox game against the Angels. His number will join the likes of Ted Williams, Pedro Martinez and the other Red Sox legends that have had their numbers hung up on the right field facade.

“David Ortiz was the leader and stood up and took our city back,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Big Papi also celebrated an array of major milestones in Boston.

He became an American citizen, earned an honorary degree from Boston University and launched the David Ortiz Fund, to help kids in both Boston and the Dominican Republic receive medical treatment.

He has also served as father figure to the city’s Dominican population.

“As a young Latina girl in this community, playing this sport, I think it’s really cool seeing someone from the Dominican Republic to come here, live in this city for so long and play in this city for so long,” said fan Amanda Leyton-Nolan.

“What Big Papi showed is that we truly are an international city, an international country and we shouldn’t forget that,” Walsh said.

