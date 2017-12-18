Red Sox sign Mitch Moreland to two-year contract

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox and free agent first baseman Mitch Moreland have agreed to two-year contact.

The deal will keep Moreland with the club through the 2019 season, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced on Monday.

Moreland, 32, played for the Red Sox in 2017 after spending his first 10 professional seasons in the Texas Rangers organization. In his debut season with Boston, the left-handed hitter batted .246 with 22 home runs and 79 RBI.

Moreland has hit at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles in each of the last three seasons.

He will get $6.5 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the deal.

