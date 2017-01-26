Red Sox to retire David Ortiz’s No. 34

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will retire David Ortiz’s iconic No. 34 in pregame ceremony slated to take place at Fenway Park this upcoming season.

The club announced plans Thursday to honor the 10-time All-Star on Jun. 23 before the Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Ortiz will join the likes of Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky, Carl Yastrzemski, Jim Rice, Wade Boggs, Pedro Martinez and other greats who have their number hanging on the right field facade.

Known as the greatest clutch hitter in Red Sox history, Ortiz clubbed 483 home runs while in Boston and helped lead the team to three World Series titles.

