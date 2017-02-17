Young, talented Red Sox outfield ready to take big step

FORT MYERS, FLA. (WHDH) — Replacing David Ortiz’s offensive production won’t be an easy task for the Red Sox, but their young outfielders may offer a solution, specifically Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Both Betts and Bradley had breakout seasons last year and in 2017, the dynamic duo hope to keep on dancing.

“As long as we don’t put too many expectations on ourselves and be too hard on ourselves, I think we will be just fine,” Betts said.

Betts believes the Red Sox have many good hitters and that they can collectively replace Ortiz.

“Three, four, five, really everybody,” Betts said of the quality of hitters on the team.

Boston’s outfield may be young, but they are arguably the most talented in baseball.

“I think the mentality for us is to make sure that we are prepared and win that night,” Bradley said.

7’s Chelsi McDonald made sure to ask Bradley if the outfield’s infamous “win, dance, repeat” dance will return this year.

“We haven’t went through all the blue prints of everything, but we shall see,” Bradley said.

Betts said the ritual will definitely make a return, but with a couple of changes.

“It won’t debut until the first game,” Betts said.

