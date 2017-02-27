Red-tailed hawk gets stuck in grille of SUV in Milford

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency responders rescued a red-tailed hawk Saturday after it became stuck in the grille of an SUV in Milford.

Police said a woman driving on I-495 collided with the hawk when it swooped down in front of her vehicle.

When the woman pulled off into a nearby gas station, she was shocked to find the hawk alive. It was stuck in her grille and in need of help.

Milford police, along with some concerned bystanders, attempted to free the hawk. They were unable to due to the hawk’s sharp talons and beak.

Firefighters, equipped with a thick blanket, were able to free the hawk with ease.

The hawk was placed in a container and taken to Tufts for treatment. Police said the hawk is recovering from what appeared to be minor injuries.

