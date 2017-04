CANTON, MA (WHDH) - Canton-based Reebok is set to start using corn to make sneakers.

The company announced industrial grown corn will be used to make the soles, while the rest of the sneakers will be made out of 100 percent organic cotton.

Reebok said the shoes will be compostable. So when they get worn out they can be recycled into a new pair.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)