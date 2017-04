LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A reenactment of the Battle of Lexington was held Monday morning on Lexington Common.

The first blasts were fired again as actors dressed as Minutemen and British redcoats confronted each other.

A large crowd watched on the common as the battle was re-created.

