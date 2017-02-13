Cleanup begins across the region after second strong winter storm

Shovels and snowblowers, plows and salt trucks are out in full force after a second winter storm added several inches of snow to a region already dealing with the after-effects of Thursday’s high snow totals.

Though Boston avoided the worst of the storm, receiving just four inches, other areas of the state received as much as a foot of snow.

The last remnants of the storm dropped snowflakes an an additional inch or two in some coastal regions Monday morning.

The hardest-hit areas were in the northern part of the state. Tewksbury, Pepperell, and Dracut reported 12 inches of snow. Essex reported 10.4 inches.

In Natick, 9 inches of snow was reported.

Areas of New Hampshire saw the highest snow totals.

Though the final flakes are flying on the storm, the focus now turns to heavy winds and flooding concerns along the Cape and Islands. Gusts as high as 55 miles per hour are expected in the region. A high wind warning is in effect in parts of Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Essex, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)