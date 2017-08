LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lowell man was arraigned Tuesday after police said he raped a woman

Vincent Lucas, 54, was charged with rape and attempted murder. Police said he is a registered sex offender.

Lucas allegedly raped the woman near the Concord River by Chestnut Street. Police said the woman managed to escape and flagged down a passing officer for help.

