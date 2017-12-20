Registered sex offender arrested after woman’s body found in burning car in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police have identified a woman found dead inside a burned car in a Worcester cemetery and arrested a man who is a registered sex offender in connection with the fire.

The Worcester District Attorney’s office identified the woman on Wednesday as 59-year-old Cynthia Webb of Sterling. Her body was discovered Dec. 12 in the trunk of the vehicle parked at Hope Cemetery.

Worcester police, meanwhile, announced the arrest of 56-year-old Steven Foley. He was ordered held on $250,000 Wednesday on charges of burning of a motor vehicle and malicious damage of a motor vehicle.

A prosecutor said Foley and Webb had been seen talking at the adult entertainment club in Webster where the woman worked, and later met up at another club in Worcester.

Surveillance video released by Worcester police showed Foley driving Webb’s red Buick LeSabre into the cemetery and walking out of the area shortly after. Detectives were able trace Foley’s movements, which ultimately led to his arrest.

“The victim in this case, she was an employee outside the city as a dancer. The investigation revealed that the defendant had visited that club on Dec. 11 and that he had spent the afternoon at that club. He had been with the victim towards the end of business that day for approximately 35 minutes,” Prosecutor Terry McLaughlin said.

Records show Foley had three rape convictions in the 1980s, including two instances of raping a child with force.

When police arrested Foley at a hotel in Peabody, officials said he was in possession of $34,000 in cash. They also allege he was using a fake name.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive in the case.

